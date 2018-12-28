Although he’s a decorated and productive linebacker today, Malik Reed didn’t envision himself as a full-time football player until his junior year of high school.
“I was a baseball player,” the Nevada senior standout said. “Baseball was my first love. I enjoyed hitting.”
He still does.
Reed slugged his way to first-team All-Mountain West honors for the second year in a row after a second straight eight-sack season. He shared the team MVP award with quarterback Ty Gangi. Reed’s 11 career forced fumbles were tied for the most among active FBS players entering bowl season.
Reed is about to bookend his career with a second appearance in the Nova Home Loans Arizona Bowl. He played in the inaugural game at Arizona Stadium, in 2015, as a redshirt freshman. Reed will cap his college career Saturday, when Nevada faces Arkansas State. Kickoff is at 11:15 a.m.
“I’m just extremely proud of Malik,” said Reed’s father, Anthony, a star basketball player at Troy who ranks second in school history in scoring. “He’s been the same kid coming up from junior high and high school — a hard worker, a good student, an all-around good kid that’s going to work and will give you 100 percent every day.”
Malik Reed worked directly under former Arizona defensive coordinator Jeff Casteel this season after moving from defensive end to outside linebacker.
Playing for Casteel, who’s been the Wolf Pack’s DC and linebackers coach the past two seasons, was one of several topics Reed discussed in a recent phone interview with the Star.
Here’s a portion of that conversation, which has been lightly edited for context and clarity:
Looking at your statistical profile, you’ve gotten better every year. How do you explain your improvement?
A: “Coaching. Putting the time in to come in and watch film and see things I can improve on. That’s my goal in the offseason, as we go through fall camp, through the season. I just try to see things I can work on and try to get 1 percent better at what I do each and every day.”
Where did you learn that mindset?
A: “When I first got here. I was lucky to have some older guys, some seniors, that had aspirations to play at the next level. I saw the work that they put in and how they approached the game. It just rubbed off on me. I watched how they came to work and how they took everything seriously. They definitely influenced me, and I’m blessed to have that.”
How does a kid from Dothan, Alabama, end up at Nevada?
A: “Coming out of high school, I wanted to see something different. I wanted to be exposed to different things, see a different part of the world. Getting a chance to come out here, see the place on my visit, see the school, see the scenery, I just kind of fell in love with it. I felt like this is where I wanted to be, and this is where God wanted me to be.”
You were ranked as a two-star prospect. Has that motivated you?
A: “I really didn’t look at that too much, to be honest. I just feel like that doesn’t really mean anything. It’s about the work that you put in. The work each and every day — that’s what matters. That’s what people see. That’s how you get better. Regardless of the stars, regardless of the hype, it comes down to work.”
Does Arizona Stadium hold a special place in your heart?
A: “Definitely. Just thinking back to that game (the first Arizona Bowl), it gives me chills. It brings back great memories. To be able to walk off the field, to win a bowl game, my first bowl game, to be able to send the seniors out with a win, that was the biggest thing for me, what I focused on going into that game. That was the first time they actually won a bowl game as well. I got emotional at the end of the game, just seeing how much it meant to them. That made it all the better.”
How much have things changed for the team and the program since that time?
A: “With the new coaching staff, we had some new schemes going in, some new players. But for the most part, the defense, a lot of the guys who played on that 2015 bowl team, a lot of the seniors are still here and playing in this game. It’s going to mean a lot to them, and I hope the young guys see it as we did and go out and play for us this last game.”
What precipitated your move from defensive end to linebacker, and how has that gone?
A: “Me and Coach Norvell (Jay Norvell, Nevada’s head coach) talked about it after the (2017) season. He felt like this would be a good move for me and would help me in the long run. I have aspirations to play at the next level. That’s why I was open to it. I just took it to heart and really focused this offseason on learning coverages, learning stances, learning how to read offenses.”
What’s it been like to play for Coach Casteel?
A: “It’s been great. He’s had experiences in some pretty good programs and with some great defenses. He’s coached some great linebackers and helped them reach the goals they wanted to achieve. I know he knows a lot about the game; he knows a lot about the position. So it was great to be able to learn from him. I continue to learn from him every day.”
How good of a basketball player was your dad?
A: “From what everybody tells me, he was a great player. You couldn’t tell now from seeing him walk around; I guess the hardwood messed up his knees. He was the career leader in points for a while. To be (with him at) the Hall of Fame (induction) at Troy, that was a great experience. I was blessed to be a part of that.”
You mentioned wanting to play in the NFL. What’s your backup plan if that doesn’t work out?
A: “When I first came to college, my aspiration was to be an orthopedic surgeon. It’s something I’m definitely looking to do in the future. My first three years I was a biology major. It kind of tough to do that and football at the same time. I ended up switching to community health sciences/public health.”
So if we talk to you in 10 years, maybe you’ll be Dr. Reed?
A: “Hopefully. Lord willing.”