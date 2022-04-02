New Steeler Levi Wallace wants to make sure Tucson kids aren't overlooked

The NFL season ended nearly two months ago, but Levi Wallace is still going.

The Tucson High product returned to his hometown in March to host a youth football camp. More than 300 local kids learned from former NFL standout Brooks Reed, current NFL players Wallace and Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles and Arizona Wildcats standouts Stanley Berryhill III and Jamarye Joiner.

In May, Wallace will announce plans for a golf tournament through LeviWallace.org that will help raise money for youth in Tucson.

“We’re picking up some steam with the foundation. After we collect the money and start grants, we’ll be able to start implementing it into the city and doing things like that, so we’re definitely doing big things,” the veteran NFL cornerback said.

“I want my offseason to be meaningful and not just a regular offseason where I just work out, train and relax. I want to be able to impact my community — especially the city where I came from.”

Last month, Wallace signed a two-year, $8 million contract with the Steelers after spending his first four seasons with the Bills. Buffalo originally signed Wallace an undrafted free agent out of Alabama.

“I actually got my first NFL interception in Pittsburgh … so it’s a special place for me,” Wallace said.

Wallace talked to the Star about his decision to sign with the Steelers, maturing in Buffalo, the Bills’ playoff loss to the Chiefs, and why giving back to Tucson matters. (To listen to the full interview — and more — download The Wildcast podcast).

How did the opportunity to sign with the Steelers come to fruition for you?

A: “Free agency is so crazy. Honestly, I didn’t even know Pittsburgh was in the market for a corner. My agent called me and said, ‘What do you think about Pittsburgh?’ I was like, ‘What do you mean?’ He said, ‘Well they’re about to call me and see about having you come out there.’ He did his thing and then next thing you know the opportunity came up and I was like, ‘Yeah, I’m all for it. Let’s go to Pittsburgh.’ It was dope and I was excited for it.”

What did you know about the franchise before signing with them?

A: “I didn’t watch a lot of football growing up, so outside of my mom being a huge fan and telling me about the ‘Steel Curtain’ back in the day — obviously Troy Polamalu is a big influencer of defense and how instinctively he played the game, I was always a big fan of his. It’s such a great organization, especially now over time now that I’ve been in the league. Coach (Mike Tomlin), the man that he is and everything he does for that community. I actually had a chance to go to Pittsburgh when I was being undrafted. They called me and wanted me to sign with them, but at the time Buffalo just felt like the right fit for me. I don’t regret it at all. It’s been the best four years I could’ve ever asked for in Buffalo. It was easy for me to pick Pittsburgh though. It’s time for me to go there and try something new in a different city, different environment and see the opportunities there and how I can impact that team. … You always hear Pittsburgh is one of those grind-it-out, smash-mouth football teams that’s always built on defense. Every year we played them, they were always tough. They had a tough offense, but their defense really stood out to me. Just to be able to be a part of that and go out there to try and win a starting job, it’s exciting for me.”

Why do you think Pittsburgh was the best decision for you?

A: “I was on the fence of either staying in Buffalo or going to Pittsburgh. Ultimately, when my agent called and was like, ‘You should think about going to Pittsburgh,’ I was like, ‘OK, let me call you back and pray about this.’ I prayed and said, ‘Lord, if you want me in Pittsburgh, let me know, give me a sign.’ Man, I’m just sitting there, contemplating and I look down, bro, I got black and gold shorts on. I was like, ‘You know what? There it is.’ There’s the sign. The Lord must want me to go to Pittsburgh. I honestly just called my agent back and said, ‘Let’s do it.’”

It must have been a tough decision, considering Buffalo was the team that took a chance on you as an undrafted free agent.

A: “Yeah, for sure. Last year during free agency, I could’ve went to a couple other teams, but I decided to stay in Buffalo. One, because of loyalty, and two, wanting another chance to get to the Super Bowl. Those are my guys, my brothers on the field. I’ve been there for four years, it felt like college. It was a difficult decision and I went back-and-forth with my agent, but I think the prayer helped me a lot. It doesn’t make it easier, because you have friendships, a brotherhood and so it sucks. At the same time, I can’t wait to go to Pittsburgh and start working from there.”

Let’s go back to Buffalo’s most recent playoff game against the Chiefs —

A: “Touchy subject.”

How do you look back on the final 13 seconds of regulation that allowed the Chiefs to get two plays off and kick a game-tying field goal, then eventually winning in overtime?

A: “Listen, man, I don’t even think about the 13 seconds anymore. You come home and it’s just kind of depressing to lose in that way. I’ve honestly done my best to just forget about it. I only see it when it pops up on Instagram or something. Now it’s just a blur to me. I don’t remember that, because it was saddening to go out that way. It hurts, but that’s football. You win some, you lose some. They had some great plays drawn up and we didn’t execute on defense. Those plays keep me up at night, but those plays also make you physically sick. I just leave it in the past. We’re a couple months removed from it now, so I just ignore it.”

How do you think the years in Buffalo prepared you for the next chapter in Pittsburgh?

A: “There’s two components: On the field and off the field. On the field, I grew tremendously being around All-Pro players. Being around Micah (Hyde), (Jordan) Poyer, Tre’Davious (White), Taron (Johnson) — I’m speaking strictly on the secondary. But then on the other side of the ball with Josh Allen and competing against him, then you have a guy like (Stefon) Diggs who just pushes you and pushes you and wants you to be better. It just helped me grow as a player on the field. Off the field, just trying to find my purpose. Buffalo gave me an opportunity, especially with my chaplain mentoring me off the field, and just had me in the community. I learned how foundations grow and how people move and how to create change. The guys that I’ve played with, their foundations and just helping them and seeing how they molded their community relationships, that definitely helped prepare my foundation.”

What’s the main focus for the Levi Wallace Foundation?

A: “We focus on the youth in the city and just try and create more opportunities for scholarships and give less fortunate kids more opportunities for academics, not just athletics. Tucson gets overlooked time and time again. I went to Tucson High and I turned out to be the player that I am, but (college coaches) never came to see me once. It happens time and time again. They always go to California and Texas, but there’s so many great athletes in their own backyard as well as just smart people. There’s people that can change the world, especially at Tucson High. There’s so much talent in the city of Tucson, so I’m just trying to create more opportunities and bring awareness to these colleges, or just pay for opportunities and give back to the community that helped me become the man that I am. … There’s also a lot of unhoused people on the streets and it’s just sad sometimes, so you just try and find a way to give more than just $10 or $5 to someone and never see them again. To get these people out of those rough predicaments and situations is what fires me up.”

Contact sports producer Justin Spears at 573-4312 or jspears@tucson.com. On Twitter: @JustinESports

