Resilient Jen Welter keeps turning potential losses into wins

“You will 100% not get the X’s and O’s if your mind is at home. Good leaders are tapped into their people enough to see and recognize changes in persona, and then be able to address them so that hopefully you can move forward,” Welter said. “When someone trusts you enough to let you into their real life, they’ll definitely listen about technique.”

Years later, Cardinals players still talk about the different approach Welter took to coaching, including the encouraging notes she would leave in their lockers. She shared a special bond with linebacker Kevin Minter, who told her before she left the team that the things she said and what she did for them meant more than they could express.

Before her last game with the Cardinals, she was looking to buy a gift to let them know how special her time with the team was.

In her initial press conference with the Cardinals, Welter said that the most she ever got paid to play football was $1 per game, but that her professionalism was not determined by the price someone paid for her.