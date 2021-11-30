Saquon in Tucson: NFL's New York Giants to practice on UA campus next week

The NFL's New York Giants will practice on campus at the University of Arizona next week as they trek from Florida to Los Angeles for a game.

Though no schedule was immediately available, the Giants — led by running back Saquon Barkley and quarterback Daniel Jones and featuring former Arizona Wildcats running back Gary Britghtwell — typically practice on Wednesdays, Thursdays and Fridays during the season.

The Giants will play the Dolphins on Sunday in Miami. Rather than return to New York, the Giants will travel to Tucson for a few days before moving on to Los Angeles for a Dec. 12 game against the Chargers.

It's unclear what the Giants-Tucson connection is, although UA coach Jedd Fisch and Giants coach Joe Judge both worked under Bill Belichick one year apart with the Patriots.

Tucson has long been a place to escape cold weather during football season. In 1924, Notre Dame coach Knute Rockne brought his team — led by the famed "Four Horsemen" — to Tucson by train on their way to play Stanford in the Rose Bowl.

Notre Dame visited nine times between 1924-40, practicing here each time while on the way to Los Angeles.