Southern Arizona's largest youth soccer tournament returns to Tucson for its 30th year

Watson’s mother, Sue Nesper, is a member of the Shootout’s board and serves as field marshal coordinator. The 66-year-old ensures that the officials in charge of each field have all the materials they need to oversee the games.

“That’s when I get to see her most, is this weekend,” Watson said. “We both live here, but we’re both super busy, so this weekend is our time to spend together.”

Watson’s daughter, Tatum, also began playing soccer when she was 4, following in her mother’s footsteps. She also eventually joined the Fort Lowell Soccer Club.

Tatum Watson, now 19, “has been there helping me run the Shootout since she was 2 years old,” her mother said.

“By the time she graduated high school, she basically ran the programs for me and I could sit back and only step in when I had to, if there were coaches or referees or issues bigger than she could handle.Everything else, she took care of for me.”

Paige Watson served on the Shootout’s board until she moved to Sahuarita about 10 years ago. She has remained involved as a volunteer, helping out where needed, while also serving as a coach.