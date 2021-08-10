Supervisors yank nearly $40K in funding for Barstool Sports Arizona Bowl

In a letter sent to the board before Tuesday’s vote, Arizona Bowl executive director Kym Adair praised Barstool’s commitment to diversity, noting that the media company has a female CEO, an all-female executive group and a staff of 280 that is “inclusive of every race, creed, color, and sexual orientation.”

She pointed out Barstool’s charitable efforts, noting that Portnoy has helped raise $40 million for small business during the pandemic. Barstool, which boasts millions of loyal readers and listeners, has increasingly attempted to go mainstream. The New York Post reported Monday that the media company was negotiating with Major League Baseball to stream midweek games on its platforms.

Adair wrote that Barstool, which she called “an internet comedy company,” has had “jokes that have missed (and) comedies and content that didn’t land or stand the test of time” since its 2004 founding. She said the company has “evolved from those early years.”

That wasn't enough for Supervisor Rex Scott. While the Democrat noted that Barstool employees — and himself — are "works in progress," he voted to withdraw the funding.

"I have no right to judge them," he said of Barstool. "What i do have the right to do is be one of five people who decide if the county's name and the public revenues entrusted to us should be associated with a bowl that has Barstool Sports as a title sponsor, and that I cannot do."