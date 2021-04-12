This Tucson home helps elite women athletes level the playing field

'It's just such a rare jewel'

Rising elite cyclo-cross rider Clementine Nixon said Homestretch had been on her radar for a few years before she took the plunge and applied.

"It's just such a rare jewel," Nixon, 35, said of the house and the opportunity. "It was an achievement for me just to know I could apply and was potentially in the running for a spot."

Nixon is in her first year as a pro in the sport, which consists of a multi-lap short course that includes pavement, wooded trails, grass, hills and other obstacles that force the rider to dismount and carry his or her bike.

Born in Boston, Nixon is a metal finisher by trade who spent 17 years living in New York. Her weeks consisted of 55 hours of work and training, and the early-morning hours for her job meant she trained in the dark, before and after work.

"It was just this grind of having to work that much to pay rent," Nixon said. "I wanted to flip the ratios and work 25 hours and train 50."

She discovered competitive cycling in New York while riding her "funky, old road bike" on a training loop. A woman who belonged to a cyclo-cross team saw Nixon and invited her to ride with the team, took Nixon under her wing and introduced her to the sport.