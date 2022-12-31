Travelers, Wildcats fans beware: Westbound Interstate 10 closed near Eloy

Arizona fans headed to Tempe for Saturday's basketball game — or to Glendale for the Fiesta Bowl — could face lengthy traffic delays.
Westbound Interstate 10 is closed at Exit 205 near Sunland Gin Road because of a crash, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation. There is no timeframe to reopen the highway. ADOT suggests that travelers plan an alternate route.
The closure could put a squeeze on Tucsonans headed to the Phoenix valley for a full day of sports. The fifth-ranked Wildcats are set to take on ASU at noon; at 2 p.m., Michigan will face TCU in the College Football Playoff semifinal.
*CLOSURE*I-10 westbound is CLOSED in Eloy.The closure is due to a crash at milepost 205 near Sunland Gin Road.Expect delays and seek an alternate route.There is no estimated time to reopen the highway.#I10 #aztraffic pic.twitter.com/zANmu3WHvL— Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) December 31, 2022