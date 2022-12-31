Travelers, Wildcats fans beware: Westbound Interstate 10 closed near Eloy

Arizona fans headed to Tempe for Saturday's basketball game — or to Glendale for the Fiesta Bowl — could face lengthy traffic delays.

Westbound Interstate 10 is closed at Exit 205 near Sunland Gin Road because of a crash, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation. There is no timeframe to reopen the highway. ADOT suggests that travelers plan an alternate route.

The closure could put a squeeze on Tucsonans headed to the Phoenix valley for a full day of sports. The fifth-ranked Wildcats are set to take on ASU at noon; at 2 p.m., Michigan will face TCU in the College Football Playoff semifinal.