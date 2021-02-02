Tucson Dragway set to reopen with limited capacity, no spectators

To make up for some of the track’s lost revenue, the dragway hosted a series of drive-in movies and concerts this summer on nights when there was no racing. In July, an order by Gov. Doug Ducey forced track officials to cut back on the number of spectators at events. In December, the county passed its own limitations on gathering size to combat growing COVID-19 case numbers and the dragway had to cease operations entirely.

Last month, following weeks of conversations with Pima County Health Department officials, the dragway began hosting limited best package races with 20 cars at a time. Attendance for the events was limited to 50 people per session — one driver and one crew member per car, and fewer than 10 track employees.

Friday Night Drags will return Feb. 12, but like most things these days, the event will be limited: The number of racers and crew members allowed on-site will be capped, and no spectators will be allowed.

DeYoung intends to ask the county for the same attendance cap the dragway was granted for the divisional series, with 500 people allowed on the 110-acre outdoor property.