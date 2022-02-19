Tucson Rodeo returns with a whoop; saddle bronc riders shine

Although life still hasn’t gotten back to the pre-pandemic normal, it almost felt like it for Cress. Through his rodeo travels, he continues to see different levels of normalcy or protocols in place depending on how each state is doing in the battle against COVID-19. At the end of the day, his job is the same — lasting eight seconds on a bucking bronc.

With a lot of events having been canceled over the last couple of years, Cress has an added appreciation to be allowed to do what he loves.

“Rodeo, it’s everything I do,” Cress said. “If I’m not at a rodeo, I’m at home training for a rodeo. It’s been my dream my whole life to get to do this for a living, get to travel around and be in great places like this, in front of good crowds and get to enjoy what you’re doing for a living. So it’s awesome to be able to have that and to have everything come back and be strong again is amazing.”

Throughout the pandemic, Hay also struggled personally over the last couple of years. Besides the fact that there were limited rodeos, Hay battled some injuries.

Luckily for the Canadian, just like the Tucson Rodeo, he was able to bounce back.