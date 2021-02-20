With new owner, expanded staff, FC Tucson reinvents itself as an independent professional soccer club

Johnson “has always seen a bigger vision for Tucson, which is sort of why he came into the picture years ago when FC Tucson needed management and investors to take over its operations, which is what Rising did,” Powers said. “They kept the club alive.”

Powers said the pandemic-shortened 2020 season allowed her to focus on what really matters, how the global markets are shaping up and where sports and soccer fall into that picture.

“I see us as an economic development engine here,” Powers said. “We want to be Tucson’s team. We’re not the same as the UA, we’re not the Wildcats. We’re a very different product. And that product is only going to get better with input and participation.”

With the World Cup coming to North America in 2026, Powers says there’s no time to waste. She wants Southern Arizona to be on the radar of soccer officials by 2022.

“There’s so much potential in Southern Arizona and in Tucson,” Powers said. “What we looked at was if we wanted to be in a good position by 2026, we have to be in a good position by 2022.”

That means 2021 needs to be the season FC Tucson rebuilds its fan base.