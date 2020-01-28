World Baseball Classic qualifiers — and Bruce Bochy — coming to Tucson next month

Bruce Bochy will return to baseball next month with an unexpected team — and in the most unlikely of places.
Bochy, the three-time World Series champion manager of the San Francisco Giants, will lead France's national team into World Baseball Classic qualifiers at Kino Sports Complex.
France will take on Brazil, Germany, Nicaragua, Pakistan and South Africa in a round-robin tournament between March 12-17, with the top two teams advancing to next year's WBC. A second six-team tournament featuring the Czech Republic, Great Britain, New Zealand, Panama, The Philippines and Spain will run from March 20-25 at Kino. The teams that advance will join the WBC's 16 automatic qualifiers: Australia, Canada, China, Chinese Taipei, Colombia, Cuba, Dominican Republic, Israel, Italy, Japan, Korea, The Netherlands, Mexico, Puerto Rico, the United States and Venezuela. Major League Baseball announced the details on Tuesday.
An Olympic-style tournament featuring many of the world's top players, the World Baseball Classic is held every four years during Major League Baseball's spring training. The first WBC was played in 2006, with Japan — led by former Red Sox hurler Daisuke Matsuzaka — beating Cuba in the finals. Japan repeated in 2009, with the Dominican Republic taking home a championship in 2013 and the Untied States winning in 2017.
The son of a United States soldier, Bochy was born in southwestern France, where his father was stationed. He and his family moved to Panama, and then to Virginia and Florida. As manager of the San Francisco Giants, Bochy world championships in 2010, 2012 and 2014. He stepped down in October, saying he did not plan to manage in the big leagues in 2020.
In December, Bochy was named manager of the country's WBC team. His brother and son are expected to be a part of the team; the Giants' longtime third base coach, Ron Wotus, is also likely to be involved, according to San Francisco news reports.
"I want to stay involved and give back to baseball what it gave me. Managing France is a perfect example of how I can help develop the practice," Bochy said in a news release.
Kino Sports Complex is home to Kino Stadium and numerous "back fields" that were formerly used for Colorado Rockies and Arizona Diamondbacks spring training. Details about tickets and start times were not immediately available.