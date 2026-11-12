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Longtime NBC Sports broadcaster Dan Hicks has died, the network and his wife, ESPN sportscaster Hannah Storm, announced Thursday, Nov. 12.

Hicks was 64 years old. Storm said on social media that he died following an acute illness.

Hicks spent more than three decades with the network, recently covering the PGA Tour and calling Notre Dame football, and was scheduled to call Saturday’s game between the Fighting Irish and Boston College alongside analyst Jason Garrett and sideline reporter Caroline Pineda.

The play-by-play announcer called iconic moments in golf, college football, and the Olympics, including the 2008 Summer Games in Beijing, when the U.S. men’s 4x100-meter freestyle relay swimming team, led by Michael Phelps, made one of the greatest comebacks in Olympic history to set a world record and take home the gold medal.

Hicks, a native of Tucson, won a Sports Emmy as part of NBC's coverage of the 2024 Paris Olympics, which was honored as Outstanding Live Special — Championship Event.

"Dan was truly one of a kind and quite simply the person everyone wanted to be around. When he walked into a room, he brought the energy, the laughter, and the people together. He was endlessly kind, thoughtful, and funny, and he made everyone feel like they mattered," Storm said on social media.

"Our three daughters and I are heartbroken. We are grateful for the love and support surrounding our family during this incredibly difficult time."

Hicks graduated from Sabino High School in 1980 and the University of Arizona in 1984.