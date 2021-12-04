Arizona's Jedd Fisch is 'selling hope' on the recruiting trail, and it's working

Two weeks from the early-signing window, disruption lurks within the Pac-12 hierarchy.

The team at the bottom of the division standings is not in last place in the recruiting rankings.

The team that was repeatedly blown off the playing field is more than holding its own on the recruiting trail.

The one-win team has two four-star commitments.

“I think Arizona has surprised everybody,” said Brandon Huffman, a national recruiting editor for 247Sports.com. “They are selling hope.”

The recruits, it appears, are buying.

These will be two long weeks for first-year coach Jedd Fisch and his staff as the Dec. 15-17 signing period approaches. He must retain the committed prospects who are coveted by others, build on the progress made and sort through the dizzying options in the transfer portal — all of it against the backdrop of the worst full-season record (1-11) in program history.

They lost to NAU for the first time in nine decades and to Arizona State for the fifth consecutive season.