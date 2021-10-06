Pac-12 picks: Expect Cats to cover 16 points against UCLA, USC-Utah to be close — again

The Utes haven’t been on the field in two weeks but spent the time grieving the death of defensive back Aaron Lowe. Their emotions will be sky-high Saturday evening and require careful oversight. Will a letdown occur at some point?

Meanwhile, USC’s first month has featured enough twists and turns to last a season. When the Trojans aren’t winning big, they’re losing big. Or firing a coach. Or changing quarterbacks. Or doing Trojan things.

Neither team is ranked; both have two losses. But the Utes (2-2, 1-0) are unbeaten in conference play and very much in the division race. USC (3-2, 2-2) needs help but isn’t cooked just yet.

Although the quality of play might not meet past standards, the drama should be worthy of primetime.

To the picks:

Last week: 3-2

Season: 19-16

Five-star special: 4-1

All picks against the spread. Lines taken from vegasinsider.com.

Stanford +11.5 at Arizona State (Friday)

Kickoff: 7:30 p.m. on ESPN