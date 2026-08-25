Investors are clamoring to find the next venture that will hit it big with consumers. Live sports already have a dedicated market and more stability than other ventures constantly affected by technical developments.

"You read a lot about AI and there are a lot of companies that their fundamental existence is being questioned because of AI and what it can do," Williams said. "We don't want to watch robots play basketball."

The NBA adopted its first private-equity ownership framework in 2021. Individual firms can own up to 20% of an NBA team, according to Sports Business Journal, and 30% of a single team can be owned by private-equity firms. Such firms were limited to five teams in 2021, but the number grew to eight in 2025.

Private equity even infiltrated the most exclusive ownership club in 2024 when the NFL was the last major U.S. league to open its doors. The league allowed preapproved firms to own up to 10% of a single team, up to six teams total, with each stake being at least 3%.

The permanence of sports franchises was behind the formation of Kushner's Thrive Eternal venture, a permanent holding company launched under Thrive Capital in April. Although venture-capital firms generally focus on turning profits from the most early-stage companies, Thrive Eternal is "concentrated in a small number of assets that we can own and steward over many decades," the company's website says.

"These are assets with qualities that cannot be replicated by technology," the homepage reads. "Iconic franchises and cultural institutions rooted in tradition, identity, and shared experience."