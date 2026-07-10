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Things were looking positive for the Phoenix Mercury with five minutes remaining against the Indiana Fever on Thursday, but then the mistakes started piling up.

The Mercury had dealt with error-filled stretches in the second half, but the late mistakes were especially costly and provided the Fever an opportunity to find their stride.

What was once a 10-point lead dissipated when Mercury point guard Monique Akoa Makani lost the ball to Fever guard Sophie Cunningham with one minute remaining. Cunningham raced down the court as Alyssa Thomas tracked her down, but then Thomas’ foul gave the Fever a chance to reset.

Ty Harris then hit a game-tying jumper with 44.5 seconds left.

From there, the teams traded baskets until Kahleah Copper was called for a loose-ball foul with 4.0 seconds left, sending Cunningham to the line for two successful free-throw attempts that sealed the 92-89 loss.

“Kah had a really good game as far as getting downhill and getting in those actions,” coach Nate Tibbetts said. “I thought we had a couple of careless, silly turnovers in that second half that just hurts you. We didn’t have that many tonight, but they were big ones.”

Even with Caitlin Clark out for load management, the Mercury (8-15) couldn’t defend against Indiana’s 3-point shooting in the first quarter. The Fever made five first-quarter 3s and shot 6 of 10 (60%) overall to forge a four-point lead to end the quarter.

Copper’s 10-point performance in the second quarter brought the Mercury back into the game and gave them their first lead with 1:54 left in the first half.