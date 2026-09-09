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Saturday, Sept. 12, in Las Vegas, Bob Woolf, better known to Phoenix sports fans as the former Phoenix Suns Gorilla, will be inducted into the World Acrobatics Society Hall of Fame.

The Arizona Republic caught up with the former Arizona State gymnast whose first job out of college in 1988 was donning the gorilla costume, a position he held for 33 years and ended with the Suns' NBA Finals appearance in 2021.

Woolf helped six of his own ASU gymnastics teammates land mascot jobs across the NBA, building a pipeline of Arizona gymnasts into pro sports entertainment. He joins the Acrobatics Hall of Fame and takes his place among some of the most recognized gymnasts and athletes of all time and in this year's class, the Cirque du Soleil.

Originally from Montana, Woolf came to the Phoenix area to go to ASU and, after his college experience, became a face of the NBA as the Gorilla. He made more than 100 appearances as the beloved mascot in 25 different countries over his career.

"It justifies and kind of validates everything you've done in your whole career," Woolf said of going into the acrobatics hall.

Woolf planned to be the Gorilla for only a few years before he got a "real job," he said. He retired as the mascot only a few years ago, setting a standard for team mascot performances and crowd interaction along the way.

Question: How did you stay physically fit all those years with all the stunts the Gorilla does?