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The Tucson Sugar Skulls' search for a starting quarterback has led the franchise to make a trade halfway through the IFL regular season.

Tucson traded quarterback Draylen Ellis, who was the Sugar Skulls' initial starter, to the Tulsa Oilers for former IFL MVP quarterback Ja'Rome Johnson.

Johnson was previously the starter for the New Mexico Chupacabras and was traded to be a backup to Tulsa quarterback T.J. Edwards, who's fourth in the IFL in passing yards.

In 2024, Johnson was named IFL MVP after leading the Vegas Knight Hawks to an 11-5 record and the franchise's first postseason appearance.

Johnson had 1,985 passing yards for 43 passing touchdowns, along with 843 rushing yards and a league-best 37 rushing touchdowns, during his MVP campaign in 2024. Johnson was IFL Offensive Player of the Week four times in 2024.

Vegas re-signed Johnson in 2025, but rookie quarterback and former Arizona Wildcat Jayden de Laura took over as starter and led the Knight Hawks to an IFL championship at Tucson Arena last year.

De Laura was the IFL championship MVP last year and is currently eighth in the league in passing. This season, the Knight Hawks are the top team in the Western Conference with a 7-1 record.

In the first matchup between New Mexico and Tucson earlier this season, Johnson accounted for six touchdowns in the Chupacabras' 45-40 loss to the Sugar Skulls. Johnson passed for three touchdowns in New Mexico's 33-26 loss to the Sugar Skulls in Tucson.