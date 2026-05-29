It's always recruiting season, but the summer months have a steady flow of visitors across the country in college football.
Over the next few months, the Arizona Wildcats will be building their 2027 recruiting class.
Arizona is hosting 10 official visits this weekend, including three players who are already committed to the Wildcats' 2027 recruiting class.
Ahzan Bacote
Position: Defensive line
Height, weight: 6-2, 260 pounds
Ranking: Three stars
Hometown (high school): San Antonio, Texas (Cornerstone Christian)
Other offers: Mississippi State, Iowa State, Arizona State, Baylor, Miami
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Status: Uncommitted
Dillon Davis
Position: Safety
Height, weight: 6-1, 185 pounds
Ranking: Three stars
Hometown (high school): Carson, California (St. John Bosco)
Other offers: Vanderbilt, UCLA, BYU, Michigan, Texas
Status: Uncommitted
Hunter Eligon
Position: Defensive line
Height, weight: 6-3, 285 pounds
Ranking: Three stars
Hometown (high school): Anaheim, California (Western)
Other offers: Northwestern, Boise State, Vanderbilt, Arizona State, Minnesota
Status: Uncommitted
Mason Joshua
Position: Offensive tackle
Height, weight: 6-5, 268 pounds
Ranking: Three stars
Hometown (high school): Forney, Texas (Forney)
Other offers: Utah, Oklahoma State, Arizona State, Baylor, Colorado
Status: Uncommitted
Jaylen Oliver
Position: Cornerback
Height, weight: 6-0, 175
Ranking: Unranked
Hometown (high school): Houston (Spring Westfield)
Other offers: Illinois, Mississippi State, Pittsburgh, North Texas
Status: Uncommitted
Max Markofski
Position: Tight end
Height, weight: 6-4, 228 pounds
Ranking: Three stars
Hometown (high school): Mission Viejo, California (Mission Viejo)
Other offers: Minnesota, Utah, Oregon State, Washington State
Status: Committed to Arizona
Wayne Shanks Jr.
Position: Running back
Height, weight: 5-11, 195 pounds
Ranking: Three stars
Hometown (high school): Houston (Kinkaid)
Other offers: Notre Dame, Arkansas, Baylor, Duke
Status: Committed to Arizona
Trey Smith
Position: Wide receiver
Height, weight: 6-0, 165 pounds
Ranking: Three stars
Hometown (high school): Gilbert (Williams Field)
Other offers: Arizona State, Iowa, Iowa State, Kansas State
Status: Committed to Arizona
Luke Stevens
Position: Defensive back
Height, weight: 6-0, 180 pounds
Ranking: Unranked
Hometown (high school): North Richland Hills, Texas (Fort Worth Christian)
Other offers: Baylor, Boston College, Houston, Kansas State
Status: Uncommitted
Finn Walker
Position: Defensive line
Height, weight: 6-6, 245 pounds
Ranking: Three stars
Hometown (high school): Conroe, Texas (Oak Ridge)
Other offers: SMU, Oklahoma State, Arkansas, Wisconsin
Status: Uncommitted
Contact Justin Spears, the Star's Arizona football beat reporter, at jspears@tucson.com. On X(Twitter): @JustinESports