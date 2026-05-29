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It's always recruiting season, but the summer months have a steady flow of visitors across the country in college football.

Over the next few months, the Arizona Wildcats will be building their 2027 recruiting class.

Arizona is hosting 10 official visits this weekend, including three players who are already committed to the Wildcats' 2027 recruiting class.

Ahzan Bacote

Position: Defensive line

Height, weight: 6-2, 260 pounds

Ranking: Three stars

Hometown (high school): San Antonio, Texas (Cornerstone Christian)

Other offers: Mississippi State, Iowa State, Arizona State, Baylor, Miami

Status: Uncommitted

Dillon Davis

Position: Safety

Height, weight: 6-1, 185 pounds

Ranking: Three stars

Hometown (high school): Carson, California (St. John Bosco)

Other offers: Vanderbilt, UCLA, BYU, Michigan, Texas

Status: Uncommitted

Hunter Eligon

Position: Defensive line