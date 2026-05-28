McGuire admitted Sorsby "made a mistake" and "there should be consequences," but not for the entire season. If Sorsby is denied eligibility, he'll likely enter the NFL Supplemental Draft in June.

"It's my opinion that he shouldn't be penalized for the rest of the year — or his career," McGuire said. "When you look at what he's put out and what he's been transparent with, he's got a serious problem. ... Brendan has come out and said that he believes there should be a penalty and he's ready to serve that penalty, but we don't believe it should be for the full year.

"He has not returned to campus yet. Because he was in rehab for such a long time, he wasn't able to see his family and hadn't had any downtime, so I told him to go home for a few days, take a deep breath and we'll get him back on campus in a few days.

"We at Texas Tech believe in Brendan and we're here to support him in every way. At the end of the day, whatever the ruling is, we're going to support him 100%. He chose Texas Tech, so he'll be a Red Raider for life. I'll be a part of his life and help him any way that I can."

RichRod expects Cats to be 'really good'

When Arizona faces West Virginia on Oct. 10 in Morgantown, it'll be the first matchup between the Wildcats and Rodriguez since the two parted ways following the 2017 season.

Rodriguez went 43-25 at Arizona between 2012-17 and went 3-2 in bowl games and led the Wildcats to a Pac-12 South championship. The former Arizona head coach said the Wildcats are "going to be really good" entering Brennan's third season at the helm and the final season with star quarterback Noah Fifita under center.