The Scottish links-style course briefly closed down in 2000 for renovations. Following the abandonment of the neighboring sand and gravel quarry, the redesign of the course included 10 holes in the quarry, with most of them on the back nine.

The back nine of Quarry Pines Golf Club features the most challenging holes on the course, including a 256-yard par 3 on the 11th hole, which has an elevated tee box. That hole precedes the longest — and arguably the narrowest — hole on the course, a 575-yard par 5.

The back nine offers complications on the back nine, but some of the greens on par 4s are reachable from the tee box, including the second, fourth and ninth holes. Quarry Pines is a high-risk, high-reward golf course with changes in elevation throughout the round.

Be careful if you're driving from Marana to Tucson on Interstate 10; Quarry Pines' seventh hole can be easily spotted, especially going eastbound. A snap-hook shot with some juice could potentially send a shot bouncing down the freeway.