Arizona kicked off the 2016 season against BYU in Glendale, then opened up the Kevin Sumlin era in 2018 with a loss in Tucson, and started the Jedd Fisch era against BYU in Las Vegas, with the Cougars winning, 24-16.

Since Arizona beat BYU in the 2008 Las Vegas Bowl, the Wildcats have lost five straight games to the Cougars. BYU's most recent win was a double-overtime thriller in Tucson in 2025.

Arizona returns to nonconference action to play against Northern Illinois on Sept. 19 and Washington State in Pullman on Sept. 26. The Wildcats and Cougars are starting a home-and-home series that will continue in Tucson in 2027. The first matchup between Arizona and WSU will be at Gesa Field in Pullman in 2026.

Washington State was one of two teams to stay in the Pac-12 in 2024 despite conference realignment, along with the Oregon State Beavers. Arizona, Arizona State, Colorado and Utah bolted for the Big 12, while USC, UCLA, Washington and Oregon joined the Big Ten. Cal and Stanford left the “Conference of Champions” to compete in the ACC.

Arizona is 28-19 all-time against Washington State since the first contest in 1963. The Wildcats won the previous contest, a 44-6 drubbing in Pullman, which kick-started Arizona’s seven-game winning streak to end the 2023 season.

Arizona's only bye of the season is on Oct. 17, before the Wildcats return to Casino Del Sol Stadium to play Iowa State — one of four losses for the Wildcats in 2025 — on Oct. 24.