You're a defensive coach by trade, so what's your assessment of that side of the ball through the first half of the season?

A: "Through eight games, I think we've played fantastic. We lead the league in defensive touchdowns and we've been scoring on defense. We've been playing really well defensively. The only two games we played bad was against Vegas and Arizona. Outside of those games, our defense has played well enough to win six games. We gotta get more points on the offensive side. Once we figure that out, we're going to be a tough team to beat."

Do you remind your team that you're only 1.5 games back from the San Antonio Gunslingers for the final playoff spot?

A: "We are not out. We're only a game out from San Antonio. We control our destiny. It starts this week against Orlando. We have to take care of business this week and follow it up against New Mexico next week. If we win these next two games and San Antonio drops these next two games, we're back in the playoffs. It can be that easy. We're just taking it one game at a time. We just have to handle our business. I'm not focused on anybody else or looking for help, we just gotta take it one game at a time."

Orlando is 5-3 since moving from Massachusetts, and the Pirates were competitive at the IFL Cup in New Jersey last week. What's the scouting report on the Pirates?