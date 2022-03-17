'Grind line’ fights (literally) to get Tucson Roadrunners back into contention

The trio, at least in recent weeks, have been playing alongside each other. It's a “good old-fashioned grind line,” according to Varady, who at this point will presumably take a spark wherever he can find it.

“They’re big, physical, they compete,” Varady said.

The 6-foot-1, 220-pound Imama is the clear leader of the group and one of the most feared players in the AHL.

“We all just play a similar style. To be able to all be on the same line and to give that edge to our team is definitely something that we like to do and that comes natural,” the 25-year-old Imama said.

Empey, at 6-foot-2 and 190 pounds, agrees that the success of this line, in whatever manner it’s being assessed, is all about finding the right fit within Varady’s system.

“Everyone has their role on the team,” said Empey, 26. “Ours is to play gritty and create energy … and doing it together is a lot of fun.”

Lacroix sees the purpose of the line to go beyond merely fighting – although that in and of itself can create energy whether the Roadrunners are holding on to a lead or fighting to get back into a game.