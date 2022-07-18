Roadrunners lose coach Jay Varady to NHL — again

For the second time, the Tucson Roadrunners are losing coach Jay Varady to an NHL bench.

This time, he's not coming back.

Varady was named a Detroit Red Wings assistant coach on Monday morning, ending his second stint as the Roadrunners' boss. The 44-year-old Varady will join the staff of new Detroit coach Derek Lalonde; the former Tampa Bay Lightning assistant was named to his post late last month.

The Roadrunners will now go about replacing the winningest coach in Tucson history.

“On behalf of the entire organization, I would like to thank Jay for everything he has done on and off the ice for the Arizona Coyotes and Tucson Roadrunners the past four years,” said Coyotes general manager Bill Armstrong. “We wish him and his family all the best in the future. We will begin our search for a new head coach for the Roadrunners immediately.”

An Illinois native who makes his offseason home in Washington state, Varady was seen by many as a fast-riser in the profession.

In three seasons with the roadrunners (2018-20 and 2021-22), Varady went 93-84-17. He led Tucson to an AHL Pacific Division championship in 2020.