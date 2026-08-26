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Week 1 football opens up the floodgates for all six conferences in Arizona, as Class 1A-3A schools dip back in for more action after kicking things off last week, while 4A-6A schools embark on their 2026 football voyages.

Salpointe Catholic and Marana kick off the full weekend slate on Thursday in the latest clash of the premier rivalry game between two of Tucson's most elite football programs.

On Friday, Sahuarita hosts Walden Grove in just the sixth meeting of the rival schools, a meeting which the entire town of Sahuarita is looking forward to.

Eight Week 1 matchups are local-on-local games between Southern Arizona schools.

All games start at 7 p.m. unless otherwise noted.

THURSDAY

6A/5A

Salpointe Catholic (0-0) at Marana (0-0)

Location: 12000 W. Emigh Road

Notable: Salpointe Catholic and Marana meet in the latest installment of Southern Arizona's hottest football rivalry on Thursday night. Adding to the temperature is a tumultuous month of August for the Tigers, which includes a resignation from head coach Phillip Steward and subsequent rescinding of that resignation 24 hours later, plus a devastating car crash that sidelined star senior receiver Sean Roebuck Jr. Comparatively, Salpointe lost its leading passer, receiver and rusher from last season to transfers and graduation.

Phoenix Trevor G. Browne (0-0) at Canyon del Oro (0-0)