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UA’s payments to football players are shielded from the public by a 2025 state law, but the Wildcats had to more than double their roster budget this season in an attempt to keep up with the competition.

According to Opendorse’s college football NIL report last week, Power 4 football programs are spending an average of $24.8 million on their football rosters between revenue-sharing and outside-funded NIL money, up from $9.4 million last season.

Among Power 4 players in the 95th percentile (generally top starters), the pay ranges from an average of $3.1 million for a quarterback to $225,000 for a specialist. Quarterback values range steeply for standouts: In its July annual report for all college sports, Opendorse estimated quarterbacks in the 90th percentile were making an average of just $1.5 million

The overall numbers were even beyond the initial projections from Opendorse, which tracks and markets NIL deals throughout Division I. Opendorse said it projected total college football spend would be $2.4 billion in 2026 but that the figure wound up at $2.9 billion after deals were analyzed.

However, the Big 12 football roster budgets may be lower than other Power 4 leagues, based on Opendorse's estimates for budgets in all sports. Opendorse says Big Ten schools have the highest NIL budgets ($48.2 million) for all sports, followed by SEC schools ($44.5 million), ACC ($29.4 million) and then Big 12 ($24.3 million).

Those numbers include the $21.3 million revenue-sharing cap for all sports across Division I, suggesting the Big Ten and SEC have more than doubled that with NIL to create their budgets, while Big 12 schools are exceeding the rev-share cap by just $3 million with outside funds.