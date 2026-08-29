Gonzales is confident Arizona can replicate last season or improve because of “the leadership at the top with Coach Brennan.”

“You have to build the culture, live the culture, defend the culture,” Gonzales said. “We were living it hard last year, because it was fun, because we were winning and everyone was excited. Well, all that is worn off now, because those are gone. How do you defend it? How do you fight for that culture every single day? It starts with whoever is leading it. Coach B set the tone when we got back in January. …

“With the leadership that we have, we have the best quarterback to ever play in the history in this school. If we do what we expect to do as a program, he’ll be in New York in December. Noah Fifita is the best quarterback in the country. If we can get some stops on third down and protect him, he’ll be able to show that."

2026

Record: TBD

The rundown: Brennan believes in his “Team 123” squad this season, but he’s reluctant to diagnose the identity of the team.

“Identity is very hard to define before you play a football game,” Brennan said. “How do you know? You don’t know. What I hope is that when we line up, we’re a physical team that chooses violence and looks like they’re having fun doing it. With a lot of the unproven pieces that are out there, defensively and what that looks like, we gotta play more football.”

Between Arizona and San Jose State, Brennan successfully rebuilt teams. While it’s a tall order, “it’s way harder to sustain it — and if anyone tells you different, they’re full of it. Way harder,” Brennan said.