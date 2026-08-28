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The mantra is written on the whiteboard in the office of Aaron Knotts, general manager of the Arizona football program:

Development and Connection over Dollars and Cents.

The D’s and C’s are capitalized and underlined for emphasis.

It’s both a mission statement and a reflection of reality.

Brent Brennan and his staff would lean into the former (development and connection) even if the program were flush with the latter (dollars and cents). As it is not, development and connection are by far the biggest selling points when the staff seeks to add talent.

“We like to say we have to win on relationships,” said Knotts, who’s been Arizona’s GM since last December. “We want kids that want to be developed and are good culture pieces for this program. People that are gonna connect to their teammates, gonna connect with the coaches, gonna connect with the staff.

“The connection piece is huge for us. That's going to help us elevate the level of play when we have a really connected, unified team.”

If last season is any indication, that approach can work — at least in the short term. Arizona went 9-4 without a Texas Tech-like war chest.

The Wildcats will try to do it again this season, which begins Saturday, Sept. 5, vs. NAU. Their roster budget, Knotts confirmed, is among the lowest in the Big 12.