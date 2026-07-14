– The jury is still out on Big 12 commissioner Brett Yormark, but he's not in danger of being viewed as the next Larry Scott. However, Yormark received much criticism last week when he announced all Big 12 teams will wear a Monster Energy uniform jersey patch, with each school getting close to $1.1 million per year. That's far below what UNLV got for selling uniform patch rights to Acesso Biologics (5 years, $11 million) recently, and below what Kansas is getting ($30 million for five years) for selling jersey patch rights to a Kansas finance company, Ripple. What remains to be seen is if the Big 12's Monster Energy patches will be so prominent on jerseys that potential jersey patch sponsors will withdraw. Early reports are that Yormark didn't get enough money for each school.