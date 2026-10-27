Marana junior Jeffrey Smith III, who always seems to make an impact on offense and defense, continued to do just that in a 35-10 win over Mountain View. Smith carried the ball 13 times for 105 yards and three touchdowns while also recording 16 tackles, a tackle for loss and a forced fumble.

Sahuarita junior quarterback Dane Hartnett also plays safety for the Mustangs, and on top of his 13-for-17, 206-yard, two-touchdown day, he also managed to haul in an interception and record four tackles.

On the other side of the field going against Hartnett was Pueblo senior wideout and corner Jesus Enriquez, who rarely came off the field for the Warriors. Enriquez, one of the top receivers in the state on the stat sheet, recorded six catches for 170 yards and three touchdowns. Defensively, he logged five tackles and an interception with a 35-yard return.

Mac’s Friday Fact

Two teams, 5A No. 7 Desert View and 4A No. 19 Sahuarita, clinched region titles on Friday. The Jaguars comfortably cruised to a 42-14 win over Cienega, securing their second straight region crown. The Mustangs earned their second region title in three years with a 48-28 win over No. 25 Pueblo, punching their ticket to the playoffs for the first time since 2014, barring a meltdown loss to Cholla this Friday.

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