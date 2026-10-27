The ground game carved through the Pueblo defense, particularly in the first half behind the strong Sahuarita backs. Allen stressed how hard the team leaned on the run postgame, an established part of the offense that’s been the team’s bread-and-butter while attempting to remain balanced.

“We threw the ball when we needed to and leaned on the run game, which is what we’ve done throughout this year,” Allen said. “We were well balanced… We have three amazing running backs, a quarterback that can run, some great receivers and our O-line has five incredible seniors. It makes play calling really easy on my end and I am grateful for that.”

The Mustangs also struck paydirt throwing the ball on Friday behind the arm of Hartnett, who completed 13 of 17 attempts for 206 yards, two touchdowns and an interception. Both of his touchdowns were deep strikes to junior wideout Gabriel Wilson for 83 yards total.

Hartnett has thrown for 1,308 yards and 17 touchdowns at a 60% rate while running for 441 yards and eight touchdowns on 67 carries. On top of his role as quarterback, he plays in the secondary on defense and is the team’s placekicker and punter.

“I’ve just been on the grind and put in the work every day to be the best I can be for my team,” Hartnett said postgame. “I try to be a leader for my teammates and follow my coaches’ instructions.”

When Pueblo exited the locker room for the second half, it was clear the Warriors wanted to lean on their own ironman, senior receiver and defensive back Jesus Enriquez. One of just two receivers in Arizona with over 1,000 yards, Enriquez and Pueblo senior quarterback Roman Otero have connected for 17 of the team’s 26 touchdowns through the air.