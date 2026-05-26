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Dick Clausen was Arizona's athletic director from 1959-72, one of the most important ADs in UA history; he helped to create the WAC conference, was the driving force behind the construction of McKale Center, and he hired the first Black head coach in NCAA Division I history, UA track coach Willie Williams. Clausen raised the bar. His son, Monte Clausen, a Tucson attorney from Catalina High School, became a UA basketball standout in the early '60s. He later became president of the UA Letterman's Club for 27 years.

Now, all these years later, Dick Clausen's great-grandsons had a season to remember in Tucson sports.

Rocco Haggard, a senior at Tanque Verde High School, hit .561 with 13 home runs to help his baseball team to the state quarterfinals. In the winter, Rocco averaged 13.2 points and 8.9 rebounds for Tanque Verde's boys basketball team. In the fall, Haggard, a quarterback, led TVHS football to an 11-3 record with 1,707 passing yards. His sister, Ella, a sophomore, had three hits in Tanque Verde's state softball title game. More? His mother, Cicely Clausen Haggard, was a four-year volleyball starter at Southern Miss.