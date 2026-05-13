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The Tanque Verde High School softball team finally has a state championship.

The Hawks secured their first state softball title on Monday after run-ruling Yuma Catholic, 10-0.

Former Arizona Daily Star High School Student-Athlete of the Week Claire Achilles was named the Class 3A MVP by the AIA.

During the championship game, Achilles pitched six innings, allowing a hit and recording 13 strikeouts.

After a slow start in the first two innings, the Hawks took flight in the third when they added one to the board.

Tanque Verde would go on to add six runs in the fourth, one in the fifth and two more in the sixth.

Sophomores Mikaela Jackson and Ella Haggard each had three hits throughout the game, while Achilles had two hits.

The No. 7 Hawks defeated No. 10 Phoenix Bourgade Catholic, No. 2 Show Low and No. 3 Empire on their way to the final round of the 3A tournament.

Tanque Verde completed its season with a 22-3 record.

Over in the 2A tournament, Willcox High School took home its first state softball title in 16 years.

No. 5 Willcox ousted No. 2 Bullhead City Mohave Accelerated, 5-3, on Monday for the championship.