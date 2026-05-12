In an ASU-produced video last week, Sun Devil mega-donor Brian Swette, former COO of eBay and former CEO of PepsiCo, confirmed he has donated $10 million to the Sun Devils, mostly to help the long-mediocre Arizona State football program take a step forward.
Swette further said that "his good friend" Gregg Brewster, who is a member of the Arizona Board of Regents, is working on another $10 million gift for Sun Devil athletics. Swette said Brewster plans to get 1,000 ASU donors to each contribute $10,000 to ASU sports.
Swette made it sound so simple. But where do you find 1,000 people willing to donate $10,000 to a football program even if it's a colossal power like, say, Michigan or Alabama?
There's a bottom line here. ASU is expected to distribute $20.5 million to its athletes via revenue sharing this year. That would eat up almost every cent of Swette's donation and the hoped-for donations gathered by Brewster. And then you've got to start over for the following season.
People are also reading…
In college sports, donor fatigue is sure to set in at some point very soon.