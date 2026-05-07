Nearly two dozen members of the media were on hand at Weatherup Center, along with returning player Bryce Ford and Bennett's full coaching staff. Several family members were on hand, as well, including father, Tom, a longtime coach at Mesa Community College, and son Chase, who will be part of the staff in some capacity.

ASU's decision came together quickly. Rossini said that while other candidates were considered, once the school saw that Bennett was as interested in the position as they were in him, the process came together quickly — so much so that he was named just a week after the Sun Devils season ended.

"We talked to a number of candidates and had a lot of people reach out to us," Rossini said. "Coach Bennett was always a top name on the list."

Bennett said every player on the current roster has eligibility beyond this season, and that this job had particular appeal. He said he has 12 players, three under the scholarship limit. He did meet with the players who were in town after he arrived, and said that while he would have loved to retain freshman center Massamba Diop, the school could not come up with the money he was asking for.

He said this is the only job he would have left his previous job for, and has had other opportunities come up in the past.

"People often asked would I ever leave Saint Mary's," he said. "I always thought it was a great job (but) I would say, there is one: ASU.

"A lot of it is the leadership. I grew up here, late '70s, '80s, ASU was the deal. The best players came here. You had to be the best of the best in Phoenix or Arizona to get an opportunity to go to ASU. That was my feeling on what ASU was. ...