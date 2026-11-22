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When Arizona and ASU meet in the 100th Territorial Cup game Saturday at Casino Del Sol Stadium, it would be fitting for the UA to honor ol' No. 6, All-American safety Chuck Cecil.

It will be the 40th anniversary of Cecil's historic 106-yard interception return that stunned the Rose Bowl-bound Sun Devils in 1986 on the Tucson campus. Cecil's game-deciding touchdown is surely the No. 1 play, any sport, in UA history.

In fact, only two other plays come close to Cecil's unforgettable sprint down the sideline. They are:

– In a sudden death playoff at the 1996 NCAA women's golf championships, UA sophomore Marisa Baena holed out with a 7-iron from 145 yards on the 18th hole to give the Wildcats the national title. Baena, the 1996 Honda Award winner as the nation's top female college golfer, also won the NCAA individual championship that season.

– In the bottom of the ninth inning at the 1986 College World Series opening game, Arizona pinch-hitter Dave Shermet hit a two-run, walk-off home run to beat Maine, 8-7, after Maine had taken a 7-0 lead. Five days later, Arizona won the national championship. Shermet, who had been injured much of the season, only had seven at-bats in the final two months leading up to his epic game-winner.