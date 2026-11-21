Only one of 20 Tucson high school football teams, Mica Mountain, reached the state football quarterfinals this season, which is unprecedented in the last 25 years. (This does not include nearby Southern Arizona schools, such as Walden Grove).
What went wrong?
Salpointe Catholic, the ranking Tucson prep football heavyweight this century, went 3-8, its first losing season since 1998. And it wasn't a bunch of close losses. The Lancers were outscored 254-65 in their defeats.
Desert View, which has gone 20-0 in the last two regular seasons, failed to advance past the first round of the playoffs this year, losing to an 11th seed, Glendale Cactus. That was after Desert View outscored its Tucson opponents 250-26. The Jaguars won just one playoff game after two 10-0 regular seasons.
It doesn't take long to reach the conclusion that Tucson prep football is more than just in a slump. It's a downward trend that can't be ignored.
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What happened? This state has become a story of “haves vs. the have-nots” in prep football. Tucson has become a have-not. Phoenix is a heavyweight in prep football. Tucson has been knocked to its knees. The divide continues to widen.
According to the research of long-time radio sportscaster Lee Patterson, who covers prep sports in the Thatcher/Safford area, of the 1,281 football games played by Arizona high schools through the regular season, 526 of them were decided by 35 points or more — 329 were shutouts.
The average margin of victory was 28.8 points.
Tucson teams played a huge part in that 28.8-point per-game deficit.
Marana High School, which has been one of the area's top football schools the last five years, went 7-3 in the regular season but then lost 37-7 in a first-round playoff game to a Phoenix school.
Pueblo, which went 7-3, was blown out 42-6 in a first-round playoff game by a Phoenix school.
Tucson schools went 2-9 in the playoffs, losing by a cumulative score of 379-187.
It didn't used to be this way.
For a 50-year period, 1970-2020, Tucson was a prep football powerhouse. It had 39 teams reach state championship games, producing Hall of Fame coaches such as Ollie Mayfield, Howard Breinig, Vern Friedli, Jeff Scurran, Richard Sanchez, Larry Hart, Wayne Jones, Dennis Bene, Todd Mayfield and, due for election soon, Nemer Hassey, Jay Campos, Dustin Peace and Pat Nugent.
What happened?
Much of it is the decline in enrollment, especially in once-powerful mid-town football schools.
In 2001, Amphi's enrollment was 2,020. Now it is 870.
When Palo Verde went undefeated to win the 1973 state title, its enrollment was 2,698. Now it is 733.
Sabino, which had the city's best-ever modern decade for football in the 1990s, had an enrollment of 2,233 in 2000. Now it is 785.
Sahuaro, which was a football heavyweight from 1980-2005, had an enrollment of 2,083 in 2003. Now it is 1,174.
Coaches don't stay on the job long-term, which is what made Tucson such a high school football haven for 50 years. Since Todd Mayfield coached Palo Verde to the 2005 state championship, the Titans have had five coaches. The only current Tucson prep football coach at his current school for at least 10 years is Desert View's Robert Bonillas. Since Jeff Scurran coached Santa Rita to back-to-back state championship games in 2008 and 2009, Santa Rita has gone through nine coaches.
What comes next? The AIA needs to reclassify many Tucson schools into lower levels — putting Salpointe down from 6A to 5A for starters — to help the Tucson schools be more competitive.
It would be encouraging to see 5A schools such as Flowing Wells move to 4A and 4A schools such as Cholla, Rincon/University and Amphi move to 3A.
Times change. Sunnyside, an absolute beast in football from 1995-2010, winning two state championships, had 68 players on its roster in 2017. This year, it had 41.
Something's gotta give.