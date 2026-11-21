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Only one of 20 Tucson high school football teams, Mica Mountain, reached the state football quarterfinals this season, which is unprecedented in the last 25 years. (This does not include nearby Southern Arizona schools, such as Walden Grove).

What went wrong?

Salpointe Catholic, the ranking Tucson prep football heavyweight this century, went 3-8, its first losing season since 1998. And it wasn't a bunch of close losses. The Lancers were outscored 254-65 in their defeats.

Desert View, which has gone 20-0 in the last two regular seasons, failed to advance past the first round of the playoffs this year, losing to an 11th seed, Glendale Cactus. That was after Desert View outscored its Tucson opponents 250-26. The Jaguars won just one playoff game after two 10-0 regular seasons.

It doesn't take long to reach the conclusion that Tucson prep football is more than just in a slump. It's a downward trend that can't be ignored.

What happened? This state has become a story of “haves vs. the have-nots” in prep football. Tucson has become a have-not. Phoenix is a heavyweight in prep football. Tucson has been knocked to its knees. The divide continues to widen.

According to the research of long-time radio sportscaster Lee Patterson, who covers prep sports in the Thatcher/Safford area, of the 1,281 football games played by Arizona high schools through the regular season, 526 of them were decided by 35 points or more — 329 were shutouts.

The average margin of victory was 28.8 points.

Tucson teams played a huge part in that 28.8-point per-game deficit.