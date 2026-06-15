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In his time on Arizona's golf team, 1988-92, Jim Furyk was never the No. 1 golfer. When the Wildcats won the 1992 NCAA championship, Furyk occupied the No. 4 spot in the lineup behind Manny Zerman, David Berganio and Harry Rudolph. He played 176 tournament rounds at the UA, but never won a championship.

But once Furyk qualified for the PGA Tour in 1995, he blossomed. He's won 17 PGA Tour events, the U.S. Open and been captain of the USA Ryder Cup team. He was ranked in the Top 10 of the world rankings for 441 weeks.

Furyk will be front and center again this week when he serves as the top analyst for the USA Network's coverage of the U.S. Open, June 18-21, and also serve as a studio analyst for Golf Channel.