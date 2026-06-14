They first talked on a Friday night. Olson accepted the job, for $60,000, on Sunday and flew back to Iowa to inform his team. Talk about aiming high.

In Year 3, Olson won the Pac-10 championship, beating UCLA at Pauley Pavilion. After the game, Lute and his wife, Bobbi, walked the short distance to Alice's Restaurant in Westwood and stood on a fireplace platform to give a celebratory speech to about 40 UA fans. "This won't be our last championship," Olson said.

Two years later the 35-3 Wildcats were ranked No. 1 and reached the Final Four, the first of four. Olson coached his last game at Arizona in the 2007 NCAA Tournament; he was elected to the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame in 2002.

– Mike Candrea: Hired Aug. 20, 1985. Candrea had coached Central Arizona College to NJCAA national titles in 1984 and 1985. When UA associate athletic director Mary Roby phoned Central Arizona athletic director George Young, seeking permission to talk to Candrea, Young, an Olympic bronze medal distance runner at Arizona in the 1960s, said "Oh, no, I know where you're going with this."

In Candrea's first season, Arizona played just four home games on the makeshift softball field behind the Gittings PE building on campus. They finished a modest 27-13-1. By 1991, they were national champions.

When Roby died in 2012, Candrea was a pallbearer at her Tucson funeral. By then he had won eight NCAA championships, an Olympic gold medal and was regarded as the Father of American Softball.