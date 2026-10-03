Prefer us on Google Learn More

On July 17, I received a text message with an accompanying photograph from Frank Busch. It was a picture of Main Street in my hometown, Logan, Utah.

What?

“I'm headed to Idaho for some fishing and am passing through your old stomping grounds,” Busch wrote. “Hope you're having a good summer.”

How did Frank Busch know where my hometown was?

But then I never told him my oldest son, Ben, was in the hospital in 2011. Yet one afternoon, while I was sitting on a chair next to Ben, Frank walked through the hospital door.

“I heard about your son,” he said. “Is there anything I can do?”

It took me back to an afternoon at the Hillenbrand Aquatic Center in 1993 when Arizona silver medalist swimmer Crissy Perham was talking about Busch being named the NCAA Coach of the Year (for the first of six times).

“Frank has a penchant for doing the right thing,” Perham said. “He's the consummate good guy.”

Thirty years later, Busch showed up at a Denver hospital to see what he could do to help Crissy. She had donated a kidney to the father of four-time Olympic gold medalist swimmer Missy Franklin, and had spent the previous week staying at the Buschs’ home at the Tucson Country Club.

“Frank was by my side from the beginning,” she said. “He's visited me wherever I lived — New Mexico, Texas, all over. He's the best.”

Last Sunday, Frank was on the way to Tucson from visiting the USA Swimming headquarters in Denver when he had a heart attack at Sky Harbor Airport and died. He was 75.