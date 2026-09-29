“And as we're locking it up and leaving, he's like, ‘Oh, Coach Fink, I don’t ever want to see you wearing that ASU hat on my deck again.’ But he did it in such a way that was just magnanimous. He didn’t get angry.”

Busch put a UA stamp, and his stamp, on virtually everyone who entered his program. Even though Busch was hired by then-AD Cedric Dempsey in 1989, Livengood was hired at the end of 1993 and grew to see Busch and his influence for 16 years.

“Man, his impact, and I'm not overstating this because I don't want to overstate it, but his impact was unbelievable as the amazing swimming coach both for the U of A and for the USA,” Livengood said. “In and around McKale, he was so instrumental with other coaches and so supportive.

“He would be the first one to say to people, ‘Hey, you need to get out to football games and buy football tickets.’ That was Frank. He cared about everything. He cared about the facility right next door to him, the gymnastics, and what they were doing. He was just an amazing, amazing human being."

At Arizona, it all started with a simple ask. Click still chuckles about that one.

Having arrived at UA in 1989 after successful stints in Cincinnati with a club team and the University of Cincinnati, Busch gently approached Click about an arrangement he had to use a car.

“Frank came out to my office with a gentleman from the athletic department when he first got the job; they introduced him to me, and I obviously gave him a big old warm welcome and told him how glad we were to be here,” Click said. “He kind of sheepishly said, ‘You know, Mr. Click, I’ve got five kids, and would it be OK if I just had a used minivan?