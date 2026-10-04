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Arizona's 2014 All-American linebacker Scooby Wright III last week posted this message on X (Twitter): “It's kinda wild (that) players at Pac-12 schools who are less accomplished get into their university Hall of Fame. But the UA decides to do this backward.”

Wright, who later erased his message, was added to the Ring of Honor at the now-named Casino Del Sol Stadium in 2016, and has passed the 10-year waiting period for the school's sports Hall of Fame.

The UA will not induct a regular class of Hall of Famers this year, instead choosing to celebrate the 50th year of its Hall of Fame, which debuted in 1976.

It's not unusual for elite UA athletes to wait a bit for Hall of Fame induction. Jason Terry wasn't inducted until 2024; he last played at Arizona in 1999. Quarterback Nick Foles waited 14 years for his induction in 2025, as did running back Trung Canidate, inducted in 2014. Long-time MLB first baseman J.T. Snow, Class of '89, wasn't inducted until 2009.