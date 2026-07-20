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After returning from Australia where she ran a 26-mile marathon earlier this month, Arizona athletic director Desireé Reed-Francois spent a provocative hour on the Excel Search & Advisory podcast last week. Here are five items you might not have known about the third-year Arizona AD:

– Her first job was cleaning fish tanks as a 14-year-old living near San Francisco. She did so before her 6 a.m. track workouts. Her father was a diver at Marine World USA, and Desiree picked up his love for skin diving. She has dived with hammerhead sharks in Indonesia and near dangerous tiger sharks in Hawaii. "It's therapeutic," she said. "I try to carve out one week a year to go diving."

– Her first career goal was to be GM of the San Francisco 49ers, a team she most admired as a youngster. That has changed. Her dream job today would be "CEO of REI or Patagonia; I'd like to go on backpacking excursions in exotic locations. Antarctica is on next on my list."

– As a young college sports administrator — she worked at Virginia Tech and Tennessee before becoming AD at Missouri and UNLV — she was allowed to track Alabama football coach Nick Saban for a day. "I have 60 pages of notes from that day," she said. "Being around coach Saban made me realize you don't have the benefit of the doubt when you start a new job."