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Sean Elliott is the only former Arizona basketball player who has been inducted into the National Collegiate Basketball Hall of Fame. Elliott was inducted in the Class of 2018. Who's next? My vote would go to Damon Stoudamire, a consensus All-American point guard in 1994-95 and a Final Four standout a year earlier.

I bring this to your attention because the Hall of Fame's Class of '26 was announced last week. It included BYU point guard Danny Ainge. I have no argument with Ainge being in the Hall of Fame; he was wonderful in 1981, leading BYU to the Elite Eight (its highest finish ever) and averaging 24.4 points. That stacks up well with Stoudamire, who averaged 22.8 as an Arizona senior and was the No. 7 overall NBA Draft pick. Ainge was No. 31 overall in the draft. Damon was on UA teams that won exactly 100 games; Ainge's BYU teams won 81.