Former Sugar Skull Josh Gable sinks Tucson with game-winning field goal

"Getting ready to tie the game up, that's a tough position to be in," Croft said. "It hurts, but it's something I can learn from."

The Sugar Skulls were given one more opportunity to send the game into overtime after Gable missed a 23-yard field goal that would have sealed the game. Croft scampered in for his second rushing touchdown of the game, tying the contest with 18 seconds left.

There was enough time for the Pirates to set up Gable for a game-winning shot at the end. Even the back-to-back false start penalties — and Wooten's call for timeouts to ice the kicker — weren't enough to phase Gable.

Going into the season, the Sugar Skulls preached "championship or bust" expectations. For now, Wooten's approach is learning from losses.

"I told them, 'You have to look at yourself in the mirror. You have to understand that at the end of the day, life is going to hit you in the face, what are you going to do?" Wooten said. "Something hits you in the face, what are you going to do, quit on your family?'

"Football is the closest thing to life. How you treat football is how you treat life, and it'll get you those results."

Up next: Tucson will face the Northern Arizona Wranglers Saturday night in Prescott Valley.

