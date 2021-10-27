 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Sugar Skulls will open 2022 season with bye, play home opener April 9 against San Diego
editor's pick
TUCSON SUGAR SKULLS

Sugar Skulls will open 2022 season with bye, play home opener April 9 against San Diego

  • Updated
Tucson Sugar Skulls - Northern Arizona Wranglers

Tucson Sugar Skulls wide receiver Juju Augustine takes off after catching a pass in a 48-46 triple-overtime win over the Northern Arizona Wranglers on July 31, 2021. 

 Indoor Football League

The Tuscon Sugar Skulls will open the 2022 season March 27 in Las Vegas, and open their home slate two weeks later against San Diego. 

The club announced its schedule Wednesday. Home games will kick off at 6:05 p.m. Here's a look the newly released slate:

TUCSON SUGAR SKULLS 2022 SCHEDULE

(home games in ALL CAPS)

March 20: BYE

March 27: at Vegas Knight Hawks, 1:05 p.m.

April 2: at Spokane Shock, 7:05 p.m.

April 9: SAN DIEGO STRIKE FORCE, 6:05 p.m.

April 16: at Duke City Gladiators, 5:05 p.m.

April 23: NORTHERN ARIZONA WRANGLERS, 6:05 p.m.

April 30: DUKE CITY GLADIATORS, 6:05 p.m.

May 7: ARIZONA RATTLERS, 6:05 p.m.

May 14: at Northern Arizona Wranglers, 6:05 p.m.

May 21: at San Diego Strike Force, 7:05 p.m.

May 28: NORTHERN ARIZONA WRANGLERS, 6:05 p.m.

June 4: BYE

Saturday: BAY AREA PANTHERS, 6:05 p.m.

June 18: VEGAS KNIGHT HAWKS, 6:05 p.m.

June 25: at Arizona Rattlers, 6:05 p.m.

July 7: San Diego Strike Force, 7:05 p.m.

July 9: SPOKANE SHOCK, 6:05 p.m.

July 16: at Bay Area Panthers, 6:05 p.m.

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Watch Now: Related Video

Ex-Patriots safety Patrick Chung arrested for domestic violence

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News