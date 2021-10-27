Sugar Skulls will open 2022 season with bye, play home opener April 9 against San Diego

The Tuscon Sugar Skulls will open the 2022 season March 27 in Las Vegas, and open their home slate two weeks later against San Diego.
The club announced its schedule Wednesday. Home games will kick off at 6:05 p.m. Here's a look the newly released slate:
TUCSON SUGAR SKULLS 2022 SCHEDULE
(home games in ALL CAPS)
March 20: BYE
March 27: at Vegas Knight Hawks, 1:05 p.m.
April 2: at Spokane Shock, 7:05 p.m.
April 9: SAN DIEGO STRIKE FORCE, 6:05 p.m.
April 16: at Duke City Gladiators, 5:05 p.m.
April 23: NORTHERN ARIZONA WRANGLERS, 6:05 p.m.
April 30: DUKE CITY GLADIATORS, 6:05 p.m.
May 7: ARIZONA RATTLERS, 6:05 p.m.
May 14: at Northern Arizona Wranglers, 6:05 p.m.
May 21: at San Diego Strike Force, 7:05 p.m.
May 28: NORTHERN ARIZONA WRANGLERS, 6:05 p.m.
June 4: BYE
Saturday: BAY AREA PANTHERS, 6:05 p.m.
June 18: VEGAS KNIGHT HAWKS, 6:05 p.m.
June 25: at Arizona Rattlers, 6:05 p.m.
July 7: San Diego Strike Force, 7:05 p.m.
July 9: SPOKANE SHOCK, 6:05 p.m.
July 16: at Bay Area Panthers, 6:05 p.m.