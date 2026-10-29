Marigolds? Check!

Photographs of loved ones and past pets? Check!

Water and candles? Check!

Pan de Muerto? *crickets *

As people race around town trying to find last-minute items to decorate their ofrendas with before Sunday, aka Día de los Muertos, you don’t want to be the last one in line to get some pan de muerto.

This traditional sweet bread that’s decorated with strings of dough on top to represent bones is placed on ofrendas as a tasty offering to your loved ones who have passed on.

Whether you’re looking to add some of the colorful bread to your home altar or just want to enjoy some with family, here are some local bakeries in town where you can find this special treat.

(As we get closer to Sunday, I’d suggest calling first to make sure they still have some in stock!)

La Estrella

This beloved bakery covers their Pan de Muerto in pink, blue, green and yellow sugar, making it a colorful —and tasty — masterpiece! They also make the bread in small, medium and large sizes.

Register for more free articles. Log in Sign up

Mendez Bakery and Tortillas

This local bakery makes Pan de Muerto in small, large and extra-large sizes, perfect for those who are hosting a Día De Los Muertos party and want to have something everyone can munch on!

1219 S. Sixth Ave. Open 5 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Friday and 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday; closed Sunday. Call 520-461-4473.

El Herradero Carniceria y Panaderia

4211 E. 22nd St. Open 7:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday-Sunday. Call 520-881-3715.

El Triunfo Bakery

6348 S. Nogales Hwy. Open 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday-Saturday; 6 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Sunday. Call 520-573-1884.

Luis Bakery 7

This home-based bakery makes Pan de Muerto that features intricate patterns and bright colors associated with Mexican Talavera pottery. The breads are generously sized and come in pink, blue and orange.

3820 E. Dover Stra. Open Wednesday-Saturday, 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Sundays, 9 a.m. to to 2 p.m. Call (520) 260-3761.