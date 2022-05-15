 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Travel solutions: Help! My all-inclusive hotel in Mexico is only half-inclusive

Q: I recently booked a room at the Barcelo, an all-inclusive resort in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico. When I made the reservation, it listed breakfast, lunch and dinner as included in the rate. But when I read the confirmation, it said only breakfast was included.

I booked an all-inclusive hotel stay, and I’m concerned that I might have to pay for lunch and dinner. I’ve tried to contact Priceline, but it hasn’t answered the meal question. Can you help? — Michael O’Connor, Toronto

A: You booked an all-inclusive resort, so your stay should be all-inclusive — breakfast, lunch and dinner.

I tried to make a reservation at the Barcelo, too. Priceline lists it as all-inclusive and advertises all three meals as being part of the room rate. But when you look at the booking conditions on the page, only breakfast is included.

Your case is a reminder to always check the terms and conditions before you make a reservation. If you see any problems, you should get an answer before you pay for your hotel. If you had done that, you might have skipped the Barcelo and headed to another hotel where the terms were clearer.

I reviewed the Barcelo site and was also confused. The property describes itself as an “all-inclusive” resort, which means all meals should be included. But your confirmation clearly states only breakfast is included.

This may be a good time to ask: What’s the big deal about a resort being all-inclusive? It’s not just the money you’ll save on meals; in some of these resort areas, there are limited dining options, so you have to eat every meal at the hotel. And that could easily double your hotel bill, depending on the size of your party. So sometimes all-inclusive is the best way to go.

But the point is, Barcelo promised you an all-inclusive experience, which then disappeared. I think you could have reached out to an executive at Priceline for clarification. I list the names, numbers and email addresses of the Priceline executives on my consumer advocacy site at www.elliott.org/company-contacts/priceline/.

I contacted Priceline on your behalf. The company reached out to your hotel, which verified that your rate was all-inclusive. “Breakfast, lunch and dinner are free,” the representative added.

OK, “free” is probably the wrong word here. But they’re certainly included.

Christopher Elliott is the ombudsman for National Geographic Traveler magazine. You can read more travel tips on his blog, elliott.org, or email him at chris@elliott.org

Save on Hawaii Travel Even as Demand Soars

Save on Hawaii Travel Even as Demand Soars

When deciding where to travel this summer, Hawaii checks all the boxes for many tourists. The islands’ lush, tropical landscape provides a contrast from two years of mostly staying at…

Should You Fly or Drive This Summer? 

Should You Fly or Drive This Summer? 

With the cost of everything rising faster and faster, it can be hard to build a reliable travel budget. Will gas prices rise or fall by the summer? And will…

Go away with ... AleXa

Go away with ... AleXa

At the time of our Zoom interview, AleXa hadn’t heard that she had advanced to the finals of NBC’s “American Song Contest.” “I’m just grateful for this experience,” she said from Los Angeles, where the singing competition is filmed. “I performed for a huge American network in front of a live audience. Hopefully, I can take this positive energy and move forward with it.” Born and raised in Oklahoma – the state she’s representing on the show – the singer will later return to Seoul, where she moved to six years ago to pursue her music career. Fans may follow AleXa on Instagram (https://www.instagram.com/alexa_zbofficial/), Twitter (https://twitter.com/alexa_zb), YouTube (https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCWWzmRMh6BPcEt46XlTyp1w) and Facebook (https://www.facebook.com/ZBAleXa).

